Plian (PI) Achieves Market Cap of $35.35 Million

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Plian has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Plian coin can now be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a market cap of $35.35 million and approximately $263,550.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00092920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $600.58 or 0.01200353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00068497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00116075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063451 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 822,139,072 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.