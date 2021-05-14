PlotX Market Capitalization Tops $9.61 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. PlotX has a total market cap of $9.61 million and $3.48 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00093371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00020041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.13 or 0.01215912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00068598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00115627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00063366 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

