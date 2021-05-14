PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.99. 2,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 162,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. As a group, equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 3,903 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $122,593.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $135,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,560,809 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1,182.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,226,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

