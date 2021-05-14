PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Announces Earnings Results

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of PolarityTE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 63,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $118.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $26,686.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

