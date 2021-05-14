Polis (POLIS) Hits One Day Volume of $1,945.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Polis has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $1,945.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polis has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000877 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00142577 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,939.86 or 0.03896077 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

