Polkacover Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $582,463.00 (CVR)

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Polkacover has a market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $582,463.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkacover coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkacover has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkacover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00085398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.64 or 0.00616412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00234040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005012 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.90 or 0.01082703 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $603.89 or 0.01186832 BTC.

About Polkacover

Polkacover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 24,869,525 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacover should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkacover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkacover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkacover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.