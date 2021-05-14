Polkamarkets (POLK) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $26.47 million and $1.41 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00091598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $575.79 or 0.01163859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00067763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00063320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00109463 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

POLK is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

