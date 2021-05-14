Polkastarter Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.01 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $208.52 million and $52.01 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for $3.13 or 0.00006250 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00092906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.84 or 0.01189719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00068091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00116524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063824 BTC.

Polkastarter Coin Profile

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,613,500 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

