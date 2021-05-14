Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Pool worth $44,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool stock opened at $435.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.89 and a 200-day moving average of $359.80. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $212.63 and a 52 week high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.57.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.22, for a total value of $4,352,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,620 shares in the company, valued at $30,735,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,916 shares of company stock worth $20,984,285 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.