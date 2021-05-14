Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.17 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $8.72 or 0.00017650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $13.82 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00096216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.88 or 0.00600578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00240638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004695 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.82 or 0.01174992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.17 or 0.01228292 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

