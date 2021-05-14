Populous (PPT) Price Hits $3.82 on Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Populous has a market cap of $203.47 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00007670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00095941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00020054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.86 or 0.01188155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00066968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00115791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00063530 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

