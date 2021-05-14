Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

PRCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04. Porch Group has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $24.41.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

