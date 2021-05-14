Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,273. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $32.91.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

