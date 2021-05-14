PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Increased to $193.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

PPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

PPG Industries stock opened at $178.04 on Friday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

