Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Up 14.8%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares were up 14.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.55. Approximately 72,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 186,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $275,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

