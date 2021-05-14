Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari Sells 47,433 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $303,571.20.

Shares of PGEN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.92. 1,398,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

PGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

