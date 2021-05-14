Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Trading S.A. Ares Sells 150,000 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,398,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,787,673. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02.
- On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46.
- On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,407,371.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $6.92. 1,403,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 5.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.
About Precigen
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.
