Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Trading S.A. Ares Sells 150,000 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,398,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,787,673. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02.

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46.

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,407,371.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $6.92. 1,403,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. Analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 5.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

