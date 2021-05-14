PressOne Price Reaches $0.0385 on Exchanges (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne coin can currently be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a market cap of $10.97 million and $8,099.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00091901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.11 or 0.01175870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00069790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00114198 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00063100 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PRS is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

