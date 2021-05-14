PRIA (PRIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded 70.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PRIA has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $8,542.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.26 or 0.00036486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00094090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00020007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.04 or 0.01206914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00068324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00116106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063540 BTC.

About PRIA

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

