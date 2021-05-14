Proactis (LON:PHD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $51.90

Proactis Holdings PLC (LON:PHD)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.97). Proactis shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), with a volume of 40,463 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77. The company has a market capitalization of £70.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57.

About Proactis (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides related support services in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's solutions cover spend, sourcing, contract, procurement, supplier, project, vendor, budget, expenses, and catalog management; spend intelligence, ERP integration, workforce, payment, accounts payable automation, and spend intelligence and reporting; and integrated digital marketing, selling, and invoicing solutions.

