Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PCSA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.17. 607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 20,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $241,939.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,947,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,700 shares of company stock worth $5,077,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

