PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRG. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

NYSE PRG traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. 2,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,103. PROG has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in PROG by 561.0% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 79,860 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter worth about $1,645,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,415,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

