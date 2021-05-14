Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) PT Lowered to $4.00

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

PROG opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Progenity has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. On average, equities analysts expect that Progenity will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Progenity by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Progenity by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

