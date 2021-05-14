Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 1.9% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after buying an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after buying an additional 329,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,530,000 after buying an additional 879,729 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

PLD traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.49. 4,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,323. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.45. The company has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.