Prometeus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.27 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $428.57 million and $16.27 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.05 or 0.00051384 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00092500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $607.52 or 0.01198193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00066436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00113425 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00064072 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

