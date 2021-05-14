Propy 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $661,203.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002852 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Propy has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Propy has a total market capitalization of $100.19 million and approximately $661,203.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00093371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00020041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.13 or 0.01215912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00068598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00115627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00063366 BTC.

About Propy

Propy is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,350,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

