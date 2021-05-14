ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $316.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.73. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

