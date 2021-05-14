ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA UVXY opened at $5.18 on Friday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 73,077 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

