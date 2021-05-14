ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMN opened at $6.52 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 17.75% of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

