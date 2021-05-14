ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of SCO opened at $5.88 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 864.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 80,583 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 24,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

