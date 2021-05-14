ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th (NYSEARCA:SRS)

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of SRS stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

