ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSEARCA ZSL opened at $5.56 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Silver has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $1,547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 381.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

