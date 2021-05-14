ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIXY opened at $8.96 on Friday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $36.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000.

