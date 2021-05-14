Prospect Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

PSEC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. 100,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

