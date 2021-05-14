Prosper Hits Market Cap of $16.30 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for about $3.64 or 0.00007204 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $16.30 million and $3.15 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prosper has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00085084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.56 or 0.00622164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00091523 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.00236410 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars.

