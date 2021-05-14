Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will report ($1.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. Protara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51).
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $67.08.
About Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.
