Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will report ($1.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. Protara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TARA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $67.08.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

