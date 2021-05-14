ProxyNode Trading Down 50.2% Over Last Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 50.2% against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a market cap of $74,156.46 and $77.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.78 or 0.00747055 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005879 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019251 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $986.47 or 0.01945571 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000777 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,951,553 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

