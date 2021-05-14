Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

PRYMY traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. 5,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. Prysmian has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

