PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.80. 13,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,439. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

