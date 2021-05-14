Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,460 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Public Storage worth $230,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.14.

NYSE:PSA opened at $273.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $172.11 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.