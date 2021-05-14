PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PubMatic updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ PUBM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 23,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,166. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19.

Several brokerages have commented on PUBM. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

