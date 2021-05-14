PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $50.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

PubMatic stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $11,422,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $5,346,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

