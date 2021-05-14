PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.32, but opened at $38.03. PubMatic shares last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 6,106 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,422,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 87,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.19.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

