PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.32, but opened at $38.03. PubMatic shares last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 6,106 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research firms have issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.19.
About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
