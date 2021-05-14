Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PUMSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

