PumaPay (PMA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. PumaPay has a total market cap of $14.65 million and $490,497.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PumaPay has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00089966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $548.31 or 0.01090204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00070037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00113892 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00063718 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

