Pundi X (NPXS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $858.99 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00092793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.14 or 0.01184278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00067675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00115006 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063242 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

