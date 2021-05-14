Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). Pure Storage posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 422,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $44,100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Pure Storage by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $2,477,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $1,834,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

