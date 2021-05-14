PWR Coin (PWR) Price Hits $0.0005

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 567% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 1,142.6% against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $5.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,530.52 or 1.00265048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00048492 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $811.16 or 0.01609549 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.53 or 0.00747137 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.54 or 0.00401890 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00254245 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006447 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.