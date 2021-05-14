PWR Coin (PWR) Trading Down 46.8% Over Last Week

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded down 46.8% against the dollar. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $413,159.71 and $65.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,809.92 or 1.00314154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00054726 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $770.06 or 0.01550858 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.28 or 0.00743701 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.59 or 0.00399957 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.11 or 0.00231830 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006195 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

