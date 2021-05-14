PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $247.91

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.91 ($3.24) and traded as low as GBX 242.50 ($3.17). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 246 ($3.21), with a volume of 153,747 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on PZC. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 266.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 247.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 273.33.

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Jeremy Townsend purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

